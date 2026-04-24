GENEVA, April 24 — The return of El Nino weather ‌conditions are expected from as early ​as May this year, potentially affecting global temperatures and rainfall patterns, the World Meteorological ‌Organization (WMO) said.

El Nino is a periodic warming of ​sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, which typically lasts between nine to twelve months, according to the ​WMO.

A clear shift has been observed in the Equatorial Pacific, with sea-surface temperatures rising rapidly, suggesting a high likelihood of El Nino conditions developing between May and July this year, it said.

“After ‌a period of neutral conditions at the ⁠start of the year, climate models ⁠are now strongly aligned, and ⁠there is high confidence in ⁠the onset ⁠of El Nino, followed by further intensification in the months that follow,” said Wilfran Moufouma Okia, Chief of ⁠Climate Prediction at the WMO in a statement.

While models indicate a potential strong El Nino event this year, the WMO added that forecasts made during the spring are typically less reliable, and greater confidence ⁠in the predictions will be possible after April.

The weather pattern is known to disrupt regional climates, potentially bringing ⁠increased rainfall to southern South America, the southern United States, ⁠parts ⁠of the Horn of Africa, and central Asia, while causing ​drought in Australia, Indonesia, and ​sections of southern Asia.

It ‌can also have a warming effect ​on the global ​climate, the WMO said. — Reuters