WASHINGTON, April 21 — Representatives of US President Donald ‌Trump’s “Board of Peace” have held ​talks with state-owned Dubai multinational DP World about managing supply chains and infrastructure projects ‌in Gaza, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.

Rehabilitation ​of Gaza, where two years of Israeli bombardment have destroyed four-fifths of buildings, has been projected by global ​institutions to cost around US$70 billion (RM280 billion).

Citing three people familiar with the matter, the paper said the talks centred on prospects for a partnership between DP World and the Board ‌of Peace to run logistics.

These efforts would ⁠cover humanitarian aid and ⁠other goods entering Gaza, including ⁠warehousing, tracking systems and security, ⁠it added.

Other ⁠ideas floated during the talks included a new port in either Gaza or on the ⁠nearby Egyptian coast built by the company based in the United Arab Emirates, which could also develop a free-trade zone in the war-shattered strip, the paper said.

DP World and the ⁠White House did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Trump proposed the Board of Peace ⁠last September to oversee his plan to end Israel’s ⁠war ⁠in Gaza, subsequently saying it would tackle other conflicts.

His ​Gaza plan envisages ​withdrawal of Israeli troops ‌with reconstruction starting as Hamas lays ​down its weapons. — Reuters