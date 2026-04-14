NEW YORK, April 14 — A UN official lamented Monday that the world does not seem to care about a cycle of atrocities in Sudan as its civil war nears the three-year mark.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands, displaced more than 11 million people and created what the UN describes as the world’s largest displacement and hunger crises.

The conflict pits rival generals leading the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“We really are on repeat in the Sudan. Repeats of sexual violence, repeated displacements, repeated death,” the UN’s resident coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown, told a press conference via video.

“We’re in the UN speaking openly about, about, you know, the atrocities, the repeat of the atrocities. The question is, why isn’t the world outraged enough to do something about it?” she said.

Brown cited the case of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, which was the army’s last stronghold in western Darfur before the RSF pushed it out last October.

She said the UN estimates that at least 6,000 people died in the first three days of that assault but does not know the true number of fatalities, disappearances and arrests.

Brown said she is now worried about the town of Dilling in South Kordofan state, which she said is coming under daily attack by the RSF. UN convoys cannot get in, she added.

A UN appeal to raise US$2.9 billion (RM11.5 billion) for Sudan this year is only 16 per cent covered as international aid contributions from member countries decline, Brown said. — AFP