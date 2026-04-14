ISLAMABAD, April 14 — Pakistan was working to bring Iran and the United States back together for a second round of talks and to secure an extended ceasefire to allow for diplomacy, a senior Pakistani source told AFP.

“Efforts are underway to bring both parties back to the table, of course we want them back in Islamabad, but the venue is not final yet,” said the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject matter.

“The meeting could take place soon though dates have yet to be confirmed,” the source said.

The source added: “We are also working to get the ceasefire extended beyond the current deadline to allow for additional time.” — AFP