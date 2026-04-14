OTTAWA, April 14 — Canadian Prime ​Minister Mark Carney secured a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government on Monday, a win that he has said will help him deal more effectively with the trade war started by US President Donald Trump.

It will also likely mean Carney, who ‌took office with no political experience and has earned global praise for his efforts to band middle-power nations together, won’t have ​to worry about an election for years.

Capping off an extraordinary few months in Canada when several opposition members joined Carney’s Liberals, his party said on X that it had secured two districts – known as ridings – in Ontario in special elections.

Those were the ridings of University-Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest which have long voted Liberal. The results of a third election ​are still being counted.

The win takes Carney’s Liberals to 173 seats in the 343-seat House of Commons.

“He will be able to pass legislation without having to go to the opposition to secure enough votes,” said Andrew McDougall, assistant professor in Canadian politics at the University of Toronto.

The Liberals have relied on selective support from the Conservatives to pass economic and trade-related legislation in the last year.

Carney has solidified his grip on leading Canada until at least 2029, when national elections are due to be held next. The last time a federal government had ‌a majority in Parliament was under Justin Trudeau from 2015 to 2019.

Carney’s position strengthened when five opposition legislators in five months defected to the ⁠Liberals. Only the governments led by John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister, ⁠and Jean Chretien have seen more politicians defect to the ruling party.

‘Large liberal tent’

On Wednesday, longtime Conservative ⁠politician Marilyn Gladu switched parties to join Carney’s ⁠government, saying Canada needs “a serious leader ⁠who can address the uncertainty that has arrived due to the unjustified American tariffs.”

Gladu, a former chemical engineer who has previously drawn criticism for promoting unproven scientific treatments during the Covid-19 pandemic, opposing a ban on conversion therapy and suggesting the military be used to end Indigenous-led protests against oil pipelines, thanked ⁠Carney for inviting her into “the large Liberal tent.”

The University-Rosedale seat was previously held by former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who resigned after being appointed as economic development advisor in Ukraine.

The Liberals also said they won a special election to replace former Liberal lawmaker Bill Blair, who resigned after he was appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom.

In the third riding in Terrebonne, Quebec, the Liberals are in an extremely tight race with the Bloc Quebecois. The Liberals won it by just one vote in the last federal election, but the result was overturned by Canada’s Supreme Court because ⁠of a misprint on a voter’s envelope.

Laura Stephenson, chair of the political science department at the University of Western Ontario, noted that while Trudeau had shifted the party to the left and prioritised issues like reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, rights for minority groups and ⁠immigration, there are more pressing matters for Carney, a more centrist leader.

“He is focused on helping Canada survive the economic turmoil, not remaking society,” she said. “When ⁠we’re in tough times ⁠like this, there are different calculations being made.”

Recent polling from Nanos shows more than half of Canadians prefer Carney as their prime minister, with just 23 per cent picking Conservative ​leader Pierre Poilievre. Before Carney became leader of the Liberal Party last year, Poilievre had ​been projected to win the next election by more than 20 points.

“Carney ‌has done a fairly good job showing Canadians he can handle Trump,” said McDougall of ​the University of Toronto. “He’s shown Canadians he’s a ​competent manager of the economy and the country,” he said. “And so far Canadians have not been overly impressed by the alternatives.” — Reuters