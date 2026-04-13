JERUSALEM, April 13— Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that Israel supports US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a naval blockade on Iran, adding that his government is in full coordination with Washington on the matter.

“Iran violated the rules (of the peace talks in Pakistan), President Trump decided to impose a naval blockade,” Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting, according to a video statement released by his office.

“We, of course, support this firm position, and we are in constant coordination with the United States.”

The US military said it would begin a blockade of all Iranian ports today after weekend talks with Tehran ended without a deal.

Trump had announced on social media that he would blockade the strategic Strait of Hormuz trade route that he has been demanding Tehran fully re-open, after Vice President JD Vance left the failed negotiations with an Iranian delegation in Islamabad.

The US military said the blockade would begin at 1400 GMT, and apply to all ships leaving or seeking to dock at Iranian ports on either side of the key waterway.

Netanyahu said Tehran had violated the terms of the talks to begin with, saying Vance had briefed him after the negotiations ended in Islamabad.

“The breakdown came from the American side, which could not tolerate Iran’s blatant violation of the terms for entering negotiations,” Netanyahu told the cabinet.

“The agreement was that there would be a ceasefire, and that the Iranians would immediately open the strait. They did not do so. The Americans could not accept this.”

Netanyahu also said Vance had told him the “central issue” for Trump was the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran and “ensuring that there is no further enrichment in the years ahead—even decades ahead—no enrichment within Iran”.

“That is their focus, and of course it is important to us as well,” Netanyahu added. — AFP