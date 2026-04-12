NICOSIA, April 12 — At least two people have been found dead after a two-storey building collapsed in a suburb of Cyprus’s southern coastal city of Limassol, according to officials and the island nation’s public broadcaster.

A body was pulled from the rubble of the collapsed building as emergency services searched for others who may be trapped, said Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis.

Public broadcaster CyBC reported a second person was found unconscious by rescue crews and was thought to be dead.

The broadcaster said four people were injured and taken to hospital but their “condition was not life-threatening”.

Kostas Michael, head of the Limassol criminal investigation department and police spokesperson, told reporters the building “collapsed like a house of cards”.

Local officials said the building had previously been deemed unsafe. — AFP