PARIS, April 11 — The latest developments in the Middle East war:

Iran delegation meets Pakistan PM

An Iranian delegation met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad ahead of talks with the US aimed at ending the war.

Confirming the sit-down, Iran’s state broadcaster reported that “arrangements for the Iran-US will be defined at the conclusion of this meeting”.

Vance lands for talks

US Vice President JD Vance landed at an airbase near Pakistan’s capital ahead of the talks with the Iranians.

Vance, who was sent by President Donald Trump to lead the US negotiating team, was met by Pakistan’s powerful army chief Asim Munir after disembarking at Nur Khan air base near Islamabad.

Pakistan calls to ‘engage’

Pakistan’s foreign minister called for the US and Iran to “engage constructively” at the Islamabad talks.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar “expressed the hope that parties would engage constructively, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict.”

A convoy heads toward the Serena Hotel, as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold peace talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026. — Reuters

Iran says lacks ‘trust’ with US

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said shortly after arriving in Pakistan’s capital that previous experiences negotiating with the US had led to a lack of trust.

“We have good intentions but we do not trust,” Iranian state media quoted him as saying.

“Our experience in negotiating with the Americans has always been met with failure and broken promises,” he added.

Israel won’t discuss ceasefire

Israel’s US ambassador Yechiel Leiter told his Lebanese counterpart in Washington that he “refused to discuss a ceasefire with the Hezbollah terrorist organisation”, according to a statement after a meeting.

Israel “agreed to begin formal peace negotiations” with the Lebanese government, with which it has no diplomatic relations, the Israeli ambassador said.

Lebanon’s presidency said a meeting will be held at the US State Department on Tuesday “to discuss declaring a ceasefire and the start date for negotiations between Lebanon and Israel under US auspices.”

Iran internet shutdown hits 1,000 hours

Digital monitor Netblocks said Iran’s internet blackout has lasted more than 1,000 hours, in an X post.

While Iran’s domestic intranet remains operational — supporting local messaging apps, banking platforms and other services — access to the global internet has been severely restricted since early February.

Trump: Hormuz to open ‘fairly soon’

US President Donald Trump vowed yesterday to have the Strait of Hormuz open “with or without” Iran’s cooperation and said his top priority in peace talks was to ensure Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Iran demands Lebanon ceasefire

Iran’s parliament speaker demanded a truce in Lebanon and the release of his country’s blocked assets yesterday as Vance warned Tehran not to “play” Washington in the Islamabad talks.

Lebanon toll mounts

Lebanon’s health ministry said the death toll from Israeli strikes across the country on Wednesday had risen from 303 to 357, with 1,223 people wounded. — AFP