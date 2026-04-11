WASHINGTON, April 11 — Donald Trump yesterday praised the Artemis astronauts just after they splashed down in the Pacific and capped their journey around the Moon, as the US president looked ahead to the eventual goal of sending missions to Mars.

“Congratulations to the Great and Very Talented Crew of Artemis II. The entire trip was spectacular, the landing was perfect and, as President of the United States, I could not be more proud!” Trump said on Truth Social.

“I look forward to seeing you all at the White House soon. We’ll be doing it again and then, next step, Mars!” — AFP