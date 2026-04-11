BANGKOK, April 11 — Thailand will increase its allowance for essential goods starting Monday to help cushion the economic impact of the Middle East war, with farmers, small business owners and vulnerable groups among those most affected.

More than 13 million Thais holding welfare cards will see their monthly allowance rise from 300 baht to 400 baht (about US$9.31 to US$12.42), the Finance Ministry said today.

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the measures were aimed at protecting vulnerable groups and preventing wider spillover effects across the economy.

Farmers and small business owners will also be eligible for preferential-rate loans, along with those seeking to buy electric vehicles or install solar panels.

The government has also approved subsidies for transport operators ahead of Songkran celebrations.

“This challenge will be long term. Therefore, we are not only implementing short-term measures but also preparing the public and entrepreneurs to adapt to potentially higher energy and product costs,” he said. — AFP