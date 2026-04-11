ISLAMABAD, April 11 — Pakistan’s foreign minister today called for the United States and Iran to “engage constructively” at talks in Islamabad aimed at ending the Middle East war, after both delegations arrived in the Pakistani capital.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar “expressed the hope that parties would engage constructively, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict”, said a foreign ministry statement.

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