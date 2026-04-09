WASHINGTON, April 9 — US President Donald Trump late Wednesday said US military deployed near Iran would remains stationed in the area until a “real agreement” is reached, as it enters a fragile two-week ceasefire with Tehran.

“All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. — AFP