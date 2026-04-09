BANGKOK, April 9 — Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul outlined his government’s policy ‌agenda to parliament on Thursday, focusing on ​growth, debt relief and measures to reduce business costs.

In his policy statement, Anutin promised ‌broad economic reforms, including an omnibus bill to be ​introduced within the year that will scrap outdated laws, as well as a “super licence” expected within 180 days that will streamline ​approvals and reduce business costs, as Reuters reported on Monday.

“The government will solve the problems we face, especially by restructuring the economy and society so they can adapt to shifting global dynamics ‌and ensure resilience,” Anutin said.

Anutin also said his ⁠government would respond to ⁠the Middle East conflict by managing ⁠fuel and energy prices, boosting biofuel ⁠use to ⁠curb oil imports, enforcing energy-saving measures and accelerating aid for vulnerable groups hit by higher oil costs.

Under ⁠Thai law, lawmakers will debate the policy agenda for two days before the cabinet can formally begin carrying out its duties.

The government also pledged to continue a consumer subsidy programme and said it would open ⁠up the electricity market, establish a carbon credit exchange, provide green financing and encourage consumers to generate clean ⁠energy. It will also target investments in artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Anutin ⁠led ⁠his Bhumjaithai Party to victory in the February election and ​formed a coalition with the ​former ruling Pheu Thai Party ‌and smaller allies, giving the bloc ​292 seats in ​the 500-member lower house. — Reuters