JERUSALEM, April 8 — Israel’s military issued three warnings in quick succession early today that Iran had fired missiles toward it, moments after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to postpone striking Iranian infrastructure.

The warnings came after Trump said he had agreed to suspend a devastating attack on Iran by two weeks and was ready for a ceasefire in the war if Tehran completely reopens the vital Strait of Hormuz.

“The (Israeli army) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said on its official Telegram channel.

Blasts were heard from Jerusalem and Jericho on the occupied West Bank, AFP correspondents said.

The Israeli military told people in the areas affected by the incoming missile warnings to seek safety in bomb shelters.

An identical warning from the military followed Wednesday’s first alert within an hour, and was followed by another less than an hour later. — AFP