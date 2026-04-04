AMSTERDAM, April 4 — A blast hit a pro-Israeli centre in the Netherlands, police said today, adding it caused minimal damage and no injuries.

A police spokesman told AFP no one was inside the site run by Christians for Israel, a non-profit, in the central city of Nijkerk when the explosion went off outside its gate late yesterday.

An investigation was ongoing.

The incident comes after a string of similar night-time attacks on Jewish sites in the Netherlands and neighbouring Belgium in recent weeks that has heightened concerns over antisemitism in the wake of the war in the Middle East. — AFP