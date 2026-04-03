SEOUL, April 3 — Leaders of South Korea and France on Friday pledged to cooperate on maritime safety in the Strait of Hormuz amid the continued West Asia tensions, reported Xinhua.

According to a joint statement released after the meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, the two leaders confirmed their commitment to working together to ensure the safety of maritime transport routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

The presidents agreed to share policy experiences and strategies to jointly address the economic and energy crises caused by the conflict in West Asia, and concurred on the need to work together to reduce uncertainty in the global economy.

They also confirmed their commitment to bolstering energy security by expanding cooperation in the nuclear and offshore wind power sectors.

According to local media reports, Macron said the two sides should further strengthen their strategic relationship, particularly in the defence sector. The French president also emphasised the need to de-escalate bombings and violence in the region, including around the Strait of Hormuz.

Macron arrived in Seoul on Thursday for a two-day state visit, marking his first trip to the Asian country since taking office in 2017. — Bernama-Xinhua