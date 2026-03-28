WASHINGTON, March 28 — US House Republicans yesterday effectively blocked the Senate’s effort to end a weeks-long budget standoff forcing thousands of airport security staff to work without pay, as the White House ordered the personnel finally be compensated.

House Speaker Mike Johnson blasted the bipartisan Senate bill as a “joke” and said his Republican colleagues would introduce competing legislation that would fully fund Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff as well as immigration agents and Border Patrol personnel.

But with the lapse in federal funding — and weeks of chaos at American airports — expected to be extended, the White House said President Donald Trump signed a memorandum yesterday ordering his administration to resolve the “unprecedented emergency situation” and find the funds necessary to pay TSA salaries.

Even though it remained unclear where officials would come up with the money, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) — which oversees multiple agencies including TSA—posted on X that “TSA officers should begin seeing pay checks as early as Monday, March 30.”

A partial government shutdown has left TSA staff — who screen passengers, baggage and cargo — payless since mid-February.

The stalemate has led to crushing delays. At Houston’s international airport, security lines stretched far into the distance and airport staff handed out bottles of water, an AFP reporter saw yesterday.

The funding dispute centres on demands by opposition Democrats for reforms of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), an agency facing nationwide criticism of its aggressive tactics.

Senators voted early yesterday to fund DHS, except for ICE and US Border Patrol, for 2026.

The bill would provide funding for TSA, the US Coast Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among other operations. It did not include Democrats’ proposed reforms.

The lack of ICE or Border Patrol funding would not bar them from conducting their operations because the Republican-controlled Congress directed substantial extra funding to those agencies in 2025.

Passengers stand in the TSA line after the US Senate voted to end a partial government shutdown that has caused severe ‌delays at airports across the country, at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), in Baltimore, Maryland March 27, 2026. — Reuters pic

‘Gambit’ rejected

Johnson said Republicans would not go along with the Senate’s effort.

“This gambit that was done last night is a joke,” Johnson told reporters, complaining that the Senate bill, which passed unanimously, left US borders insecure.

The top Republican and Trump ally said his side will introduce a bill to extend current funding levels for all of DHS, including ICE and US Border Patrol, until May 22.

“I spoke to the president a few moments ago. He understands exactly what we’re doing and why, and he supports it,” Johnson said.

It was not clear when — or whether — such a bill could clear Congress. The Senate has begun a two-week break, and the House is set to do the same from yesterday, potentially meaning more dragged-out pain for air travellers and TSA workers.

Trump previously said he would not sign a funding deal unless Congress also passes a contentious bill to overhaul how citizens register to vote in US elections.

Republicans hold a majority in both congressional chambers, but due to Senate rules, a certain number of Democratic votes would be required to pass budget bills.

Democratic leadership said no way.

A funding measure “that locks in the status quo is dead on arrival in the Senate, and Republicans know it,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

“Democrats will fund critical Homeland Security functions—but we will not give a blank check to Trump’s lawless and deadly immigration militia without reforms.”

Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said his party was seeking to force a House vote on the Senate’s bipartisan measure.

The political fight has strained TSA services. Nearly 500 transportation security officers have quit, according to the White House, and unscheduled absences have surged since the partial shutdown began. — AFP