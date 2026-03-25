LONDON, March 25 — British police said they arrested two men in connection with the suspected antisemitic arson attack on four Jewish community ambulances in north London earlier this week.

Police said today the men, aged 47 and 45, were arrested at addresses in north-west London and central London respectively, and were being held in custody.

The ambulances were set on fire in the early hours of Monday morning in an attack which British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called a “deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack”. No injuries were reported.

Police, who had previously said they were looking into a possible link to Iran, said the investigation continued, as CCTV footage had suggested there were at least three people involved.

An enhanced police presence remained in place around the affected communities in north London as a precaution, the police statement added.

In Britain, concern has mounted about rising levels of antisemitism, while authorities have also warned of the threat posed by Iran, including the surveillance or targeting of Jewish sites. Tehran has denied such accusations. — Reuters