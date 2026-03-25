BRASÍLIA, March 25 — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice yesterday granted a request by former president Jair Bolsonaro to temporarily serve his sentence under house arrest after his discharge from a hospital for treatment of bronchopneumonia.

“I authorise temporary humanitarian house arrest... for an initial period of 90 days,” Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in a court document obtained by AFP, adding that the period could be renewed in case of medical necessity.

The 71-year-old former far-right president was sentenced to 27 years in prison last September for an attempted coup in 2022.

“Thank you, God!” his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, posted on Instagram after the justice’s ruling was released.

Since mid-January, Bolsonaro had been serving his sentence at the Papuda penitentiary complex in Brasilia.

On March 13, he was admitted to a private clinic in the capital after falling ill in his cell.

After more than a week in hospital, he was moved to a regular in-patient room on Monday and his lawyers filed a petition requesting that he be granted house arrest on humanitarian grounds.

In his ruling, the justice said Bolsonaro would be required to wear an electronic monitor and would not be allowed to use a phone or social media to communicate. He can receive visits from his family, lawyers and doctors.

According to his medical team, Bolsonaro’s infection is the result of a bronchial aspiration episode linked to effects of a stab wound to the abdomen he sustained while campaigning for president in 2018.

While in prison he anointed his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, as his pick to be a candidate for October’s presidential election.

With less than seven months to go, some opinion polls show a dead heat between the younger Bolsonaro and the leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is seeking a fourth term. — AFP