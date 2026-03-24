DENPASAR, March 24 — Indonesian police are hunting for two people wanted in the stabbing death of a Dutch tourist on the resort island of Bali, an official said today.

Rene Pouw, 49, was attacked late yesterday near a villa where he stayed in the Badung district, local police chief I Ketut Agus Pasek Sudina said.

The victim’s girlfriend, identified only by the initials PI, reported seeing two individuals attack Pouw with a knife, Ketut said.

He suffered cuts to his head, neck, shoulder and lower thigh, and died from blood loss, the official added.

No personal items were taken from Pouw, and police are investigating the motive for the attack.

Pouw’s girlfriend said one of the perpetrators wore a type of black and green jacket commonly donned by Indonesian gig drivers, while the other had on an orange shirt, according to Ketut.

This month, a Bali court sentenced two Australians to 16 years in prison for killing a compatriot over a debt dispute, while a third man was jailed for 12 years for organising the hit.

A court on the neighbouring tourist island of Lombok also sentenced two Indonesians to 18 years in prison last month for murdering an elderly Spanish tourist. — AFP