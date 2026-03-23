New York, March 23 — Flights at LaGuardia Airport were halted late Sunday after a passenger plane collided with a fire truck on the runway.

According to AFP, the Air Canada Express aircraft carrying 76 people struck the vehicle at about 11:40 pm as it landed from Montreal.

Authorities have not confirmed whether there were any injuries among passengers, crew or emergency personnel.

An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on March 23, 2026. — AFP pic

The plane, operated by Jazz Aviation, was identified as a CRJ-900 operating flight AC8646.

New York’s port authority said the firefighting vehicle had been responding to a separate incident when it crossed the aircraft’s path on Runway 4.

Officials ordered all flights at the airport to be grounded, warning of a high likelihood of extended disruption while investigations are carried out.

Emergency response protocols were immediately activated, with authorities also advising the public to expect cancellations, road closures and traffic delays around the airport.

Emergency personnel respond to an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on March 23, 2026. — AFP pic

The incident adds to recent disruptions at LaGuardia, which has already faced delays due to poor weather and staffing constraints. — AFP pic