LONDON, March 22 — A British nuclear-powered submarine equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles has taken position in the Arabian Sea, giving Britain the capability to launch long-range strikes if regional conflict escalates, the Daily Mail reported yesterday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The British Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

HMS Anson, armed with Tomahawk ⁠Block IV missiles ⁠and Spearfish torpedoes, left ⁠Perth earlier this ⁠month and ⁠travelled roughly 5,500 miles to the region, the Daily Mail ⁠said.

The submarine surfaces periodically to communicate with the UK’s Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood, where any launch order would be authorised by ⁠the prime minister and conveyed by the chief of joint operations, the ⁠report added.

The deployment comes after Downing ⁠Street ⁠authorised the US to use British bases for strikes on Iranian sites threatening the Strait of Hormuz. — Reuters