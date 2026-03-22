RIYADH, March 22 — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said today three ballistic missiles were detected around the capital, as the kingdom and its Gulf neighbours face Iranian strikes in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks.

“One missile was intercepted, while the other two fell in an uninhabited area,” a spokesperson for the ministry posted on social media.

Early Sunday morning, the Saudi Civil Defence issued a warning, before cancelling it seven minutes later after determining the danger had passed.

According to the defence ministry, five drones were also intercepted since midnight.

Iran has kept up retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia and nearby nations in response to US-Israeli strikes that sparked the regional war late last month.

The attacks on the oil-rich nations, some of which have targeted energy facilities, have exacerbated concerns of a global energy supply shock. — AFP