SEOUL, March 21 — A fire at a South Korea car parts plant killed 10 people, authorities told AFP today, with rescuers still searching for four missing.

Another 59 people suffered injuries, with 25 in a critical condition, an official said, in the blaze that broke out about 1 pm in the central city of Daejeon.

“As of 5 am this morning, we understand that 10 are dead, 25 are seriously injured, and four are still missing,” an official from the interior ministry’s department that handles fires and other disasters told AFP.

“We also understand that 34 have been injured but not in a serious condition,” he added.

A total of 170 workers were in the plant when the fire started, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

One of the bodies was found on the second floor, and the others on the third floor, it said.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

Firefighters could not immediately enter the factory due to risk of collapse, Yonhap said. The building also contained 200 kilograms of sodium, which can explode if improperly handled.

President Lee Jae Myung told officials to mobilise all available resources—including personnel and equipment—for rescue operations, his office said. — AFP