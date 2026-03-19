LONDON, March 19 — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday called on anyone who visited a nightclub at the centre of a deadly meningitis outbreak to come forward to receive antibiotics.

Starmer told parliament the outbreak in Canterbury, in southeastern England, had left two young people dead and others seriously ill.

Health experts were working to identify close contacts of those who had contracted meningitis, Starmer said, adding he was asking “anyone who attended Club Chemistry on March, 5, 6th or 7th to come forward, please, to receive antibiotics”. — AFP