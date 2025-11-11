SYDNEY, Nov 11 — An Australian who struck it rich with a A$4.8 million (RM13 million) lottery ticket has yet to claim their winnings — almost a year after the life-changing draw, reported The Straits Times.

The mystery winner bought the golden ticket in Kiama, a sleepy coastal town in New South Wales, on November 30, 2024. The prize, worth A$20,000 a month for 20 years, could have transformed their life — but it’s still waiting for its rightful owner.

The Lott, Australia’s national lottery organisation, said the ticket wasn’t linked to a Lott Members Club card or online account, making it impossible to trace the winner.

“It’s incredible to think someone has been walking around for 12 months, potentially unaware they’re a multi-millionaire,” said The Lott spokesman Khat McIntyr today.

“Imagine how different their year could have been and how different the next 20 years still could be, with A$20,000 landing in their bank account every month.”

Under New South Wales law, winners have six years to collect their prize. After that, the jackpot goes back to the lottery operator to “give back to the players,” The Lott told The Straits Times.

So far, the elusive player hasn’t stepped forward — and officials are now appealing to the public to help find the lucky ticket holder.

McIntyr urged anyone who bought a Set for Life ticket from Nextra at Kiama Village on the day of the draw to check their stash for the winning numbers 33, 19, 40, 29, 28, 3 and 5.

“We’d love nothing more than this mystery winner to come forward, so be sure to check in all the weird and wonderful spots this ticket may be hiding,” she said.