JERUSALEM, Sept 8 — Hamas said yesterday it was ready to “immediately sit at the negotiating table” following what it described as “some ideas from the American side aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement.”

The statement came soon after US President Donald Trump said he had issued his “last warning” to Hamas to accept a deal to release hostages in Gaza.

“The Hamas Movement welcomes any initiative that supports efforts to end the aggression against our people, and affirms its readiness to immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all prisoners,” the Palestinian militant group said.

In exchange, it wanted “a clear declaration of the end of the war, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the formation of a committee of independent Palestinians to manage the Gaza Strip, which would begin its duties immediately.”

Earlier, Trump posted on social media: “The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning.”

Militants seized 251 hostages during the massive October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, with 47 still in Gaza.

The Israeli military says 25 of them are dead. Israel is seeking the return of their remains. — AFP