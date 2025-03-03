LUXEMBOURG, March 3 — The European Union yesterday condemned what it called Hamas’s refusal to accept the extension of the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, adding Israel’s subsequent aid blockade “risked humanitarian consequences”.

“The EU calls for a rapid resumption of negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire, and expresses its strong support to the mediators,” Anouar El Anouni, the spokesperson for EU foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement.

“A permanent ceasefire would contribute to the release of all remaining Israeli hostages while ensuring the necessary conditions for recovery and reconstruction in Gaza to begin,” El Anouni said, adding “all parties have a political responsibility to make this a reality”.

Hamas has repeatedly rejected an extension, instead favouring a transition to the truce deal’s second phase that could bring a permanent end to the war.

The EU repeated a call “for full, rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid at scale for Palestinians in need and for allowing and facilitating humanitarian workers and international organisations to operate effectively and safely inside Gaza”.

Israel announced early on Sunday it was halting the entry of all goods and supplies into Gaza, warning of “additional consequences” if Hamas did not agree to extend the first phase of the ceasefire.

Hamas, in turn, accused Israel of seeking to undermine the truce, which came into effect on January 19 and has largely held despite mutual accusations of violations and no agreement on its next phases. — AFP