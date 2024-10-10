TAMPA, Oct 10 — Waffle House has announced the closure of its Tampa-area restaurants ahead of the anticipated landfall of Hurricane Milton, employing the renowned Waffle House Index to assess the storm’s severity.

In a social media update on X, Waffle House stated, “Our #whindex status maps reflect our closures as of 2 p.m. today in advance of #HurricaneMilton. More updates to come. Please stay safe.”

By Wednesday afternoon, the restaurant chain had updated its map to include additional closures in Lakeland and Naples, Florida, according to a report published yesterday on CBS News.

As of early Wednesday, Hurricane Milton was categorised as a “catastrophic Category 5” storm, set to make landfall along Florida’s central west coast, including the Tampa area, late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

By mid-Wednesday, the storm was downgraded to Category 4.

The Waffle House Index has become a trusted metric for gauging the potential impact of hurricanes and other natural disasters.

With around 1,600 locations primarily situated in Southern states and along the Gulf Coast, Waffle House restaurants are particularly susceptible to hurricane damage, but the chain strives to remain operational during various weather events.

If a Waffle House remains open, even with a limited menu, it signals to the community that the storm may not result in significant destruction.

Conversely, a closed Waffle House often indicates a looming disaster.

In its Tuesday post, Waffle House displayed a map indicating over two dozen restaurant closures across Florida, including those in Tampa, St Petersburg, Fort Myers, and Bradenton.

Understanding the Waffle House Index

The Waffle House Index was first introduced by Craig Fugate, former Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), in 2004.

While assessing the aftermath of Hurricane Charley, Fugate struggled to find food until he stumbled upon a Waffle House that was still operating, albeit with a limited menu.

This resilience turned the status of Waffle House locations into a useful measure of storm severity and community needs.

Fugate’s team observed other open Waffle Houses in areas lacking power or water.

The restaurants eventually became an essential part of a colour-coded map designed to help the public and local authorities gauge the extent of storm damage.

Green indicates a location is serving a full menu, signalling minimal damage and operational conditions.

Yellow means the restaurant is providing a limited menu, powered by generators, indicating possible shortages of food and utilities.

Red signals a closed location, suggesting unsafe conditions and significant destruction in the surrounding area.

Implications of Hurricane Milton

The closure of Waffle House locations in the Tampa area reflects expectations of severe damage from Hurricane Milton.

The storm was upgraded back to Category 5 on Tuesday as it advanced toward Florida’s west coast, potentially delivering a once-in-a-century impact on Tampa and St Petersburg, accompanied by perilous storm surges and debris from previous storms.

Residents are urged to stay informed and take precautions as Hurricane Milton approaches.