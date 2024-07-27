LONDON, July 27 — A “slapping therapist” from California with a history of considering insulin medication a “poison” was convicted Friday over the death of a diabetic woman who attended one of his UK workshops.

The case is the second time Hongchi Xiao, 61, has been convicted in similar circumstances, following the death of a six-year-old diabetic boy in Australia in 2015.

Xiao, from Cloudbreak in the United States, and who was born in China, was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence following a trial at a court in Winchester, southern England.

The court heard that the victim, 71-year-old Danielle Carr-Gomm, had been taking part in the workshop in a bid to help her diabetes in October 2016.

She died as a result of having stopped taking her insulin medication during a three-day fast organised by Xiao.

Prosecutors told the court he had previously been prosecuted and sentenced to nine years and six months’ jail in Australia after he instructed the parents of an Australian child to stop giving him insulin.

The judge in that case said Xiao’s instructions to the boy’s parents were “clear evidence of how strongly held the defendant’s views were... as to insulin being poison”.

Xiao was extradited to the UK from Australia in November 2023 and charged over Carr-Gomm’s death.

The Type 1 diabetic grandmother, who was found dead in her hotel room during the workshop, had been undergoing “paida lajin” therapy, which involves patients being slapped or slapping themselves repeatedly along with other activities.

Paida lajin is claimed to be an ancient Chinese method for self-healing.

“Xiao had no medical qualifications yet despite this, was actively encouraging those in attendance at his workshops to refrain from taking their regular medication, knowing full well the consequences,” said Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker.

Xiao had been “both extremely convincing and confident in his beliefs”, he said.

Prosecutors told the court the so-called alternative healer breached his duty of care towards Carr-Gomm by failing to take reasonable steps to ensure medical assistance when she was suffering from a “medical crisis”, namely ketoacidosis.

Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious condition that can occur because of a lack of insulin, and requires urgent medical treatment.

Carr-Gomm, who was described by her family as an avid follower of holistic medicine and alternative therapies, was born in France and moved to the UK at the age of 21.

She was diagnosed with diabetes in 1999 but struggled to inject insulin because of a fear of needles.

“Danielle was a mother and a grandmother who enjoyed life and had a love of travelling -– her death came as a huge shock to her family and friends,” Walker added.

Xiao will be sentenced on October 1. — AFP