WASHINGTON, Aug 10 — The assassination of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shocking and horrific and the United States hopes the perpetrators will be held accountable, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said today.

“It’s very shocking,” Kirby said in an interview with CNN. “It’s heartbreaking for him and for his family, for his supporters. And I’m sure that all of Ecuador is grieving right now.”

Villavicencio, a vocal critic of corruption and organised crime, was killed yesterday during an evening campaign event in northern Quito.

Kirby praised President Guillermo Lasso’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Ecuador, saying that showed they were taking the killing very seriously.

“We obviously hope that there’ll be a full, complete and transparent investigation into this and that the perpetrators are held properly accountable,” Kirby said.

“It’s a horrific scene. It’s a disturbing video.” — Reuters