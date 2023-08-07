KYIV, Aug 7 — The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said today that talks about the Ukraine war in Saudi Arabia at the weekend dealt a “huge blow” to Russia, and that the participants agreed to hold another meeting of political advisers within about six weeks.

Andriy Yermak told a briefing in Kyiv that no other peace initiatives were discussed at the meeting in Jeddah apart from Ukraine’s, and that all countries present at the talks had fully supported Ukrainian independence and territorial integrity. — Reuters