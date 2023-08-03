Demonstrators wearing masks depicting the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak participate in a protest against the hiking of interest rates outside the Bank of England in London, Britain, August 3, 2023. — Reuters pic
Thursday, 03 Aug 2023 5:21 PM MYT
LONDON, Aug 3 — Greenpeace protesters draped the private home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in black fabric to protest against his government’s energy policy, the environmental campaign group posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. — Reuters