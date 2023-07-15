JERUSALEM, July 15 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalised today, his office said, adding that the politically and legally beleaguered 73-year-old was “in good condition”.

“The prime minister arrived at the Sheba medical centre a short while ago,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement of Israel’s largest hospital, located near Tel Aviv.

“He is in good condition and undergoing medical evaluations,” the statement said.

Spokespeople for Netanyahu and Sheba would not provide further details.

Netanyahu, who was reelected late last year, is heading a hard-right coalition whose proposed judicial overhaul has triggered weekly demonstrations since January.

The premier is also standing trial for corruption charges he denies.

In October, Netanyahu was hospitalised for overnight after feeling ill while fasting on Yom Kippur. — AFP