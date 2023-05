THE HAGUE, May 4 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said today it was vital that Western governments deliver weapons to Kyiv as quickly as possible as it fights Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian leader also told a joint news conference in The Hague with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo that Ukraine was already a de facto Nato member, but should join the alliance de jure. — Reuters