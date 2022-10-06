Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu left hospital Thursday following a night of observation after feeling ill while fasting for Yom Kippur. — Tal Shahar/pool pic via Reuters

JERUSALEM, Oct 6 — Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeking a return to power in elections next month, left hospital Thursday following a night of observation after feeling ill while fasting for Yom Kippur.

Netanyahu “was released from the Shaare Zedek medical centre after the results of all the tests he underwent were totally normal,” a statement from the ex-premier’s office said.

“Netanyahu is back to full activity and already getting ready for his morning walk.”

On Wednesday evening, Netanyahu, who turns 73 this month, “felt unwell” while taking part in prayers at a Jerusalem synagogue for Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, his office said, noting he had been fasting.

Israel’s November 1 election will be its fifth vote in less than four years.

It could oust the centrist Yair Lapid and see the return of the hawkish Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier, who is on trial over corruption charges which he denies.

Lapid was the architect of a motley alliance that ended Netanyahu’s record 12 consecutive years in power in 2021.

The latest opinion polls put Netanyahu’s Likud party in front and set to take more than 30 seats in the 120-member Knesset, or parliament, at the ballot.

The polls suggest his right-wing bloc, which includes allies from ultra-Orthodox parties and the extreme right, is near the 61 seats needed for a majority. — AFP