US Secretary of StateAntony Blinken said there was a need to ensure a timely election in Lebanon. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged timely presidential elections in Lebanon in a meeting with that country’s prime minister, Najib Mikati, the State Department said today.

“The secretary emphasised the need to hold a timely presidential election in Lebanon and urged that the Prime Minister and other leaders implement key reforms needed to effect meaningful change, promote good governance, and revive Lebanon’s economy while restoring the trust of its people,” in the meeting yesterday in New York, the department said. — Reuters