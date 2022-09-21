Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, dedicated to a military conflict with Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released September 21, 2022. ― Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via Reuters

LONDON, Sept 21 ― Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech today was a worrying escalation and the threats he made in it must be taken seriously, British foreign office minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News.

“Clearly it's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control ― I'm not sure he's in control either, really. This is obviously an escalation,” she said.

Earlier, Putin said that Russia had “lots of weapons to reply” to what he called Western threats and said that he was not bluffing. ― Reuters