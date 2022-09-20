A man walks through the ruins of a building destroyed by recent shelling during Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Kadiivka (Stakhanov) in the Luhansk region, Ukraine September 19, 2022. ― Reuters pic

LUHANSK, Sept 20 ― A Ukrainian strike on a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed seven civilians, including three children, last night, Russian-installed officials said today.

The strike hit Krasnorichenske, in part of Luhansk region held Russian forces, Luhansk's representative to the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination (JCCC) said today.

“As a result of artillery shelling by Ukraine's armed forces on the village of Krasnorichenske, seven civilians were killed, including three children (twins, a girl and a boy born in 2021, and a girl born in 2015,” the representative said in a statement.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

The JCCC was set up as part of the failed Minsk Agreement ― a deal between Russia and Ukraine designed to mediate and deescalate the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukraine that started after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. ― Reuters