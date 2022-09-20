LUHANSK, Sept 20 ― A Ukrainian strike on a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed seven civilians, including three children, last night, Russian-installed officials said today.
The strike hit Krasnorichenske, in part of Luhansk region held Russian forces, Luhansk's representative to the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination (JCCC) said today.
“As a result of artillery shelling by Ukraine's armed forces on the village of Krasnorichenske, seven civilians were killed, including three children (twins, a girl and a boy born in 2021, and a girl born in 2015,” the representative said in a statement.
Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.
The JCCC was set up as part of the failed Minsk Agreement ― a deal between Russia and Ukraine designed to mediate and deescalate the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukraine that started after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. ― Reuters