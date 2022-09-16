Donations poured in today for a teenager in the midwestern US state of Iowa who killed her accused rapist and was ordered by a court to pay US$150,000 (RM680,250) to his family. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 — Donations poured in yesterday for a teenager in the midwestern US state of Iowa who killed her accused rapist and was ordered by a court to pay US$150,000 (RM680,250) to his family.

Pieper Lewis, 17, was sentenced in Polk County earlier this week to five years of probation and community service for the June 2020 stabbing death of Zachary Brooks.

Lewis, who was 15 at the time and had run away from home, accused the 37-year-old Brooks of raping her repeatedly.

She was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Judge David Porter delivered the probation sentence on Lewis but also ordered her to pay US$150,000 in restitution to Brooks’ family, saying state law gave him no other choice.

The ruling provoked an uproar and a former teacher of Lewis, Leland Schipper, organised a GoFundMe to raise funds for the former student.

“A child who was raped, under no circumstances, should owe the rapist’s family money,” Schipper said in an online post.

As of yesterday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised nearly US$390,000.

Schipper said the funds will be used to pay off the US$150,000 debt and US$4,000 due to the state.

The additional money will be used to “remove financial barriers for Pieper in pursuing college/university or starting her own business,” Schipper said. — AFP