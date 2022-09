Pope Francis is welcomed by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, September 13, 2022. — Reuters pic

NUR-SULTAN, Sept 13 — Pope Francis arrived in Kazakhstan today at the start of a three-day trip to attend a peace meeting of world religious leaders.

The plane carrying the 85-year-old pope landed in the capital of the Central Asian republic after a six-hour flight from Rome. — Reuters