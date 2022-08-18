Truss has a 32 percentage point lead over Sunak among those who have decided to vote, the survey showed. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 18 ― Foreign Secretary Liz Truss remains far ahead of leadership rival Rishi Sunak in the race to become Britain's next prime minister, a YouGov poll for Sky News showed today.

The governing Conservative Party is voting by postal ballot to choose a new party leader after Boris Johnson said he would step down following a series of scandals. The winner will be announced on September 5.

Truss, who has consistently topped polls of Conservative Party members, has a 32 percentage point lead over Sunak among those who have decided to vote, the survey showed. Truss was on 66 per cent, with Sunak on 34 per cent.

The poll said only 13 per cent have either not decided how they will vote, or will not vote at all. ― Reuters