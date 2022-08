A wounded woman is transported on a stretcher after blasts ripped through a fireworks warehouse in a shopping mall in Yerevan, Armenia August 14, 2022. — Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via Reuters pic

YEREVAN, Aug 14 —Blasts ripped through a fireworks warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, killing one and injuring at least 45 people, Russian news agencies cited the Armenian emergencies ministry as saying.

Video posted on social media showed thick grey smoke rising above a building, followed by an explosion that sent people running from the scene.

Firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze as fireworks continued detonating, TASS cited the head of the ministry's rescue service as saying. — Reuters