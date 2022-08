Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bodskov today pledged more than €1.5 billion (RM6.91 billion) in aid.— Reuters pic

COPENHAGEN, Aug 11 — A group of 26 countries today pledged more than €1.5 billion (RM6.91 billion) in aid to boost Ukraine's military capabilities in its war against Russia, Danish Defence Minister Morten Bodskov told a news conference. — Reuters