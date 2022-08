Smoke rises after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea August 9, 2022. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Aug 9 — Russia’s defence ministry said an explosion at a Russian military airbase in Crimea today had been caused by a detonation of aviation ammunition, and that there had been no casualties, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

It said there had been no attack, and no military equipment had been damaged. — Reuters