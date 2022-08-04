China fired multiple missiles near Taiwan today in its biggest ever military drills in the Taiwan Strait, a day after Pelosi's visit. — Eastern Theatre Command Handout via Reuters pic

UTOEYA (Norway), Aug 4 —China should not overreact to the visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said today.

"The visit of Nancy Pelosi is no reason for China to overreact or threaten Taiwan or to use threatening rhetoric," Stoltenberg told Reuters.

China fired multiple missiles near Taiwan today in its biggest ever military drills in the Taiwan Strait, a day after Pelosi's visit.

"The United States and other Nato allies have paid visits with high-ranking officials to Taiwan regularly over the years, and therefore this is no reason for China to overreact," Stoltenberg said. — Reuters