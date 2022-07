Jordan's King Abdullah II told Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid that the creation of a Palestinian state was essential to reach lasting peace between Arabs and Israelis. — Reuters pic

AMMAN, July 27 —Jordan’s King Abdullah today told Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Amman that Palestinians should be part of US-sponsored regional economic projects to underpin stability in the Middle East.

He also told Lapid, in the first meeting after US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region earlier this month, that the creation of a Palestinian state was essential to reach lasting peace between Arabs and Israelis. — Reuters