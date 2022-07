British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (seen here with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy) said he 'didn't want to hurt anyone's chances'. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 11 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today declined to endorse any of the candidates who are in the race to replace him, saying he wouldn't want to damage their chances.

"I wouldn't want to damage anybody's chances by offering my support," Johnson said in his first media appearance since he said last week he would step down. — Reuters