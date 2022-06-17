WASHINGTON, June 17 — A shooting at a church in the US state of Alabama left one person dead and two wounded today, police said.

It happened outside St Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the town of Vestavia Hills and a suspect is in custody, the town’s police department said on Facebook.

The shooting took place as the church was holding a potluck dinner, the church said on its website.

The United States is in the midst of a particularly gruesome chapter of its epidemic of gun violence. The worst case in this stretch was a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.

Since the start of the year more than 20,000 people have died of firearm violence in the United States, according to an NGO called the Gun Violence Archive. This includes deaths by suicide. — AFP