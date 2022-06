German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a joint news conference, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2022. — Reuters pic

KYIV, June 16 — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said today his government supported granting Ukraine and Moldova official status as candidates for European Union membership while still stressing that candidates had to fulfill clear criteria for accession.

"Ukraine belongs to the European family," he said during a visit to Kyiv alongside the leaders of Italy and France. — Reuters